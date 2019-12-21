Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.82.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,208. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $240.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.65 and its 200 day moving average is $211.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,871,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.