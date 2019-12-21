Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 691.75 ($9.10).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

LON:BDEV traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 739.20 ($9.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,232,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 669.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 630.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total value of £160,197 ($210,730.07).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

