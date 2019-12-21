BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.73.

NYSE:BCE opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. BCE has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 57.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

