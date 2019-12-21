Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised Bed Bath & Beyond to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

