Beetle Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $862,176.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $862,176.00 and $25,845.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 209,939,855 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

