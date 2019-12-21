Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a media sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BBY stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,197. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,513,964 shares of company stock valued at $196,498,732. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

