BidaskClub Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIZZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.44. 734,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.30. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 191.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Beverage by 314.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 446,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

