Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.16

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.16 and traded as high as $115.82. Biglari shares last traded at $114.15, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 420 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,777.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,473.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Biglari by 38.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 134.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biglari by 15.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biglari by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

