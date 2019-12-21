BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,131,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 354% from the previous session’s volume of 1,569,526 shares.The stock last traded at $1.05 and had previously closed at $1.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNGO. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 1,505.15% and a negative net margin of 249.47%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

