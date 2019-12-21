Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.18 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $65.18 million and $1.41 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Coinnest, Huobi and BtcTrade.im. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005341 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001302 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011267 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051734 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, Binance, BigONE, OKEx, Bithumb, Huobi, Crex24, YoBit, Coinnest, Indodax, HitBTC, Exrates, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.