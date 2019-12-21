Bitcoin Private Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Exrates and Nanex. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $556,462.00 and $1,414.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00395660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00093641 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002547 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000977 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,805,134 coins and its circulating supply is 4,775,588 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Altcoin Trader and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

