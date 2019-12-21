Bitcoin Scrypt Achieves Market Cap of $105,098.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $105,098.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

