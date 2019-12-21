BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Tops $628,247.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $628,247.00 and approximately $2,729.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Exmo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00395897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00073766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00092554 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000979 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,939,560,214 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Graviex, Exrates, Exmo and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

