Bitcore (BTX) Market Cap Achieves $2.36 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $2.36 million and $113.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Exrates and QBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,205.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.01785782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.02598993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00556906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00651225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00056206 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,995,890 coins and its circulating supply is 17,494,931 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinExchange, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.