Bitcore Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Bitcore has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, QBTC and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcore has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.11 or 0.01782754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.02607546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00556886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00632952 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 17,496,615 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, QBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.