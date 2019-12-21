BitTube Price Hits $0.0075 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $1,885.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00645867 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 222,391,001 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

