Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Hits $0.0012

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

