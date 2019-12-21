BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,648,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,485. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Macquarie dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.54.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

