Blocknet Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00008985 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Blocknet has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $7,998.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,377,917 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

