BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.64.

Alcoa stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

