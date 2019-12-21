BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. BNK Petroleum shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 31,750 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17.

Get BNK Petroleum alerts:

BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BNK Petroleum Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BNK Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNK Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.