Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $322.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $342.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $445.00 to $419.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boeing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $372.87.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $328.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.59. Boeing has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

