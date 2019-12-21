Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.42.
Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $46.62.
In other news, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $807,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,734. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,236,000 after purchasing an additional 570,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,311 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
