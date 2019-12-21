Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $807,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,734. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,236,000 after purchasing an additional 570,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,311 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

