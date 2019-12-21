Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.05.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,093. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,481,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 24,588,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,056,000 after buying an additional 15,599,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,035,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,168,000 after buying an additional 1,073,209 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,888,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,682,000 after buying an additional 122,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,784,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The Western Union has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $28.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

