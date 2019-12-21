Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

