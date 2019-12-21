Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. 1,706,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.50. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $12,889,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,926,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $86,715,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $57,810,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $26,391,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $17,820,000.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.