Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target at $75.13

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

AAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $268,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAXN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.