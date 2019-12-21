Brokerages Set British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,650.45

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,650.45 ($48.02).
BATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,035 ($53.08) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, November 25th.
British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.43) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,288 ($43.25). 10,080,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,222 ($42.38). The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,964.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,918.71.
British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
