Brokerages Set British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,650.45

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,650.45 ($48.02).

BATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,035 ($53.08) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, November 25th.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.43) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,288 ($43.25). 10,080,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,222 ($42.38). The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,964.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,918.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

