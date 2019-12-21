Brokerages Set CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Target Price at C$3.63

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTST shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price target on shares of CannTrust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in CannTrust during the second quarter worth $44,447,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,121,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CannTrust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 184,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTST traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,566. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CannTrust has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.18. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.21.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

