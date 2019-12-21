Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Price Target at C$4.88

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of TSE:ESI traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.40. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $432.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$393.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Ensign Energy Services’s payout ratio is 122.76%.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

