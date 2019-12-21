Brokerages Set Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 240,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

