Brokerages Set Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Price Target at $10.94

Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

KDMN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 5,725,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,732. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $606.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kadmon by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 320,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

