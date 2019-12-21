Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Target Price at $72.03

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

