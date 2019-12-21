Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $15.67

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Repay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,463,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at $7,515,000. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $2,646,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $15.22. 295,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repay has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

