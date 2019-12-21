Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,001. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $87,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,532 shares of company stock valued at $404,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 133,162 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 296,469 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 48,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

