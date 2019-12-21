BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.03.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOO. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a $66.00 price target on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

DOOO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. 37,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,527. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. BRP has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BRP by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,524,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,812,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,370,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

