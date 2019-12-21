Buckingham Research Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $102.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective boosted by Buckingham Research from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.12.
Shares of KMX stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98.
In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 10,954.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after buying an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CarMax by 61.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,843,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,430,000.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
