Buckingham Research Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $102.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective boosted by Buckingham Research from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.12.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 10,954.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after buying an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CarMax by 61.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,843,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,430,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

