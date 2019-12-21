Buckingham Research Increases Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $180.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price hoisted by Buckingham Research from $138.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.91.

SAFM traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.98. 878,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.44. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $93.98 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

