Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has $163.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $156.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from an a rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.00. 471,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,772. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.97. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $82.24 and a 1-year high of $160.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,202,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,144,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,598,000 after acquiring an additional 73,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

