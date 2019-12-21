Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CZR. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

