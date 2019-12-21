CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. First Analysis lowered CalAmp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $9,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 246,612 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 164,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,819,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

