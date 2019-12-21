Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,169,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,824% from the previous session’s volume of 347,808 shares.The stock last traded at $4.79 and had previously closed at $4.32.

CALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $239.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 2,396,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,295.05. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,598,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,157,340.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,404,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,668. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

