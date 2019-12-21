Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares shot up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.91, 104,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 67,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Corporation will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

