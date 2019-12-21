Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares shot up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.91, 104,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 67,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.
