Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

