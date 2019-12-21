Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of BB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,648,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,485. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,619,000 after buying an additional 422,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,296,000 after buying an additional 11,118,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after buying an additional 1,860,044 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in BlackBerry by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in BlackBerry by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 4,916,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 944,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

