Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.81

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 2102167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.