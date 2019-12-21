Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 876,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,990. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the solar energy provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

