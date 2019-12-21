Capital & Regional’s (CAL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

LON:CAL opened at GBX 25.80 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $264.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $0.60. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.17%.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.