Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.36

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $23.00. Carbonite shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 54,554 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARB shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carbonite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.
The stock has a market cap of $803.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after purchasing an additional 176,429 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in Carbonite by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Carbonite by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 606,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Carbonite by 161.0% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 568,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 350,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter valued at $14,798,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB)
Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
See Also: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.