Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.36

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $23.00. Carbonite shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 54,554 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARB shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carbonite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

The stock has a market cap of $803.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after purchasing an additional 176,429 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in Carbonite by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Carbonite by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 606,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Carbonite by 161.0% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 568,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 350,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter valued at $14,798,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

