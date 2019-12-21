Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.0340 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $880.83 million and approximately $32.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Bithumb, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023089 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034863 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003979 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.02654232 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, Indodax, Bithumb, Upbit, Bitbns, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Exmo, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Cryptohub, DragonEX, ABCC, Bittrex, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Huobi and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

